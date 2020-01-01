'I'm not happy I didn't score the first penalty!' - Fernandes left frustrated by spot kick drama in Man Utd's win over West Brom

The Portuguese was not satisfied after converting a retake from 12 yards as the Red Devils secured their first home victory of the season

Bruno Fernandes was left frustrated by the penalty drama in 's win over , as he admitted: "I'm not happy I didn't score the first time".

United secured their first home victory of the 2020-21 campaign by beating the Baggies 1-0 on Saturday, with Fernandes grabbing the winner from the penalty spot just before the hour mark.

The Portuguese needed a second bite of the cherry to grab his sixth Premier League goal of the season though, after seeing his first effort from 12 yards saved by Sam Johnstone in the West Brom net.

Luckily for Fernandes, Johnstone was punished for lunging off his line before the ball was kicked, with referee David Coote ultimately calling for a retake after consulting VAR.

The Red Devils midfielder made no mistake the second time around, firing the ball past Johnstone to condemn Slaven Bilic's side to their sixth defeat since returning to the top-flight.

Fernandes was, however, critical of himself in his post-match interview, telling MUTV when asked how he felt after seeing his first spot-kick kept out: “Not good. You need to do it the first time.

“It doesn’t matter that the keeper comes off the line, I’m not happy I didn’t score the first time. Okay, I scored the second one but I need to score the second one.

“At this point, the most important thing is the three points. It was the most important but we know we can do much better and we will do for sure.”

The 26-year-old went on to insist that United are capable of reaching a much higher level following another unconvincing performance, as he added: “Of course it is really important to us to win this game.

“First of all not because it was our first league win at Old Trafford but because we needed to get points in the league.

“It was a tough game. We can do much better. We created a lot but we have the qualities to do much better.”

Fernandes also conceded a penalty at the other end of the pitch early in the second period, with Coote pointing to the spot following his challenge on Conor Gallagher in the box.

However, West Brom were denied the chance to take the lead after the match official went back on his initial decision following a VAR review, leaving Bilic incensed on the touchline.

Fernandes felt justice was done in the end, as he believed that he'd made contact with the ball before Gallagher went down.

“In the first moment I touched the ball and after I touched the ball I have not seen the images since, but in that first moment I feel like I have touched the ball and then, after, the player,” he said of the incident.