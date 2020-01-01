'I'm not going into the office for a while!' - Klopp looking forward to short break after Liverpool's title triumph

After a hectic conclusion to a successful 2019-20 campaign, the German is looking to a well-earned break

boss Jurgen Klopp is looking forward to a brief period of respite as he watched the season end with his side overcoming Newcastle 3-1 at St James’ Park.

Dwight Gayle put the home side into the driving seat less than 30 seconds into the match – the quickest goal the Reds have ever conceded in Premier League play – but they roared back as strikes from Virgil van Dijk, Divock Origi and Sadio Mane guided them to the win.

It concludes a successful campaign in which the Anfield side ended a 30-year wait without the domestic league title, albeit one protracted because of the coronavirus crisis, which caused a hectic conclusion to the campaign.

With the new season due to start on September 12, Klopp is looking forward to winding down for a fortnight before getting right back to work ahead of the new season.

“I'm not going to the office for a while. I will be together with my family, that's all I need. Two weeks and a couple of days and we start again. It will be especially difficult next season - four weeks shorter [break]. We will use that and go again,” he told Sky Sports.

“The boys played an incredible game, not a perfect game. Like you say in this country: a dead rubber.

“I didn't like the goal we conceded but it helped to make clear [what they faced]. We made so many changes after a long time of playing with similar line-ups. It's not fair on their judgement because they need to get used to their game.

“We really worked in the game and got better and better and better even before the changes. But the changes helped massively. I liked the game. It's far away from being perfect but over the season we did not just win games when everything was perfect, we won a lot of difficult games too.”

