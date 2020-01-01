'I'm hungry to win' - Sanchez outlines Inter ambitions after Man Utd nightmare ends

The Chile international is determined to taste success in Serie A following the end of a torrid stint with the Red Devils

Alexis Sanchez has spoken on his decision to remain at after he officially closed the door on his career, revealing that he is "eager to fight" for silverware with the side.

The international's two-and-a-half year stay on the books at Old Trafford ended on Thursday after he signed a three-year deal to join Inter on a free transfer following a season on loan at San Siro.

Having completed a permanent move to Inter, the 31-year-old is expected to figure for the club against in next week's quarter-final in , in which United will also compete against FC Copenhagen.

Sanchez thanked supporters for helping him to reignite his career following his misfires at United, adding that he is hungry to achieve success during his stay after the club finished as runners-up to by a single point in Serie A this term.

"I'm really happy to be staying here with you, Inter fans," he stated in a video posted to the club's social media feeds. "I've found a family here, and the staff are great.

"[It's] a group where there's a real desire to win something big. People here want to fight together as a team to give the club the success it deserves.

"I'm hungry and I want to win - my goal is to make all our fans happy. I'm here to win, and I'm happy that I'm staying here at Inter!"

Sanchez originally arrived at United in January 2018 from , signed by Jose Mourinho following a string of eye-catching performances for the Gunners, helping them to two successes during his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

He never lived up to his reputation, however, managing just five goals in 45 games for United before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer loaned him out to Inter last August as the Norwegian prioritised youth up front in attack.

Alongside fellow former United men Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young, Sanchez has enjoyed more success in , helping Antonio Conte's side to football once more and playing a key role since football's resumption following the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.