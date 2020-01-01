'I'm disappointed and angry' - Fulham boss Parker slams Lookman for failed Panenka

The Cottagers could have salvaged a point with the final kick of the game but their loanee didn't make the most of it

manager Scott Parker admitted he was disappointed and angry after seeing Ademola Lookman's failed Panenka attempt in a 1-0 loss against West Ham on Saturday.

After David Moyes' side had taken the lead via Tomas Soucek in the 91st minute, Fulham were awarded a penalty just before full-time after VAR spotted a foul on Tom Cairney.

Lookman, on loan from , stepped up to the spot but opted for a poor Panenka attempt that was easily saved by Lukas Fabianski.

The Cottagers have now collected just four points from their first eight games back in the Premier League and Parker didn't mince his words when asked about Lookman's penalty.

"I'm disappointed and angry," Parker told BBC's Match of the Day. "You can't take penalties like that and he knows that. He's a young player and he's learning.

"The boy has made a mistake. Ade is the first to understand that. When you're young and you're learning you have to learn quick. He is disappointed and rightly so. This is part and parcel of football, of growing as players and as a team. We'll get around him now.

"Ade has been fantastic since he's been in. He'll need to dust himself down. When you're young you make mistakes."

Despite Lookman's costly mistake, his team-mates rallied around him at full-time and were quick to look forward.

"Ademola is devastated, apologetic," Cairney said."He's a young man who has had a good start here and is a big player for us. We'll get around him and pick him up, he knows he could have got us a point."

Midfielder Harrison Reed adding: "He has apologised so we will brush it under the carpet and move on. He's gutted in there, we all are."

Lookman has scored one goal across six appearances for Parker's side this season after failing to strike at all for Leipzig during his limited involvement in their 2019-20 campaign.

Premier League great Ian Wright slammed the young attacker's decision to attempt a Panenka at such a vital moment for his new club.

“That is as unprofessional as I’ve seen for a long time,” Wright said post-game. “I don’t know what he’s thinking. It’s poor. It’s unprofessional. You have to score that penalty or you have to make the goalkeeper save it."