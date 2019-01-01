'I'm confident in myself' - Solskjaer believes he is the right man for United job

The Red Devils boss believes he and his team can right the ship after a run of bad results but understands the scale of the task he faces

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he is the right man to lead , but admits that decision is not his to make.

The Norwegian manager was only signed to a three-year-deal last month, after overseeing an improvement in results following taking over on an interim basis following Jose Mourinho’s sacking.

Recently things have not gone Solskjaer’s way, culminating in a 4-0 defeat to Everton that constituted United’s fifth straight away loss, and the 46-year-old is already being asked questions about his future.

“Well, I would like to say yes but it’s not down to me to say that,” Solskjaer said at his press conference on Tuesday when asked he is remains right for the top job at Old Trafford.

“Of course I’m confident in my team and myself and that I will be ready to take this challenge on. I know it’s a big challenge and that is why I came in when I came in.”

Solskjaer now faces a massive week in his bid to secure football for his club next season.

United must face , who also need a win to maintain their lead in the title race, and who sit in fourth, three points ahead of United in sixth.

The former United player is under no illusions as to the size of the task that faces him and his men.

He added: “I came in here and I said I’m going to enjoy every single second. I don’t like losing but it’s a great challenge and it’s a challenge that all the managers at this club has had.

“When you go through bad results, you have got to be confident enough to say this is the way we’re going to do it and we are planning ahead/

“I’m confident in my team and myself to take this challenge on.”

Solskjaer understands the pressures of playing and managing at United but said his team’s recent form has been good, although he conceded they had reached a low at Goodison Park.

“There’s always a crisis at the club when you lose a game or two, City and are [the only] two teams who have taken more points in the last 18 games, that’s great and the boys have done fantastic," he said on the back of a disappointing defeat on Merseyside.

“We don’t enjoy losing games, we’ve lost three out of the last five league games, that’s a bit too many but that’s football.

“You see Chelsea [draw with] , [lose to] Palace, but the way we lost at that was the lowest we have been and was the worst performance.”