Who is I'm A Celebrity star Jill Scott? Everything you need to know about former England & Man City footballer

The legendary Lioness is a contestant on this year's popular ITV show, just a few months after winning the Euros at Wembley.

Yet another footballer will be in the jungle this year as the British reality show I’m a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here! returns, with England legend Jill Scott on the line-up for the programme’s 22nd series.

A number former footballers have appeared on the ITV show since it first aired in 2002, including the likes of David Ginola and Ian Wright, but Scott will be the first ever female footballer to do so.

An incredibly popular member of the Lionesses’ side before her retirement this past summer – often described as the joker of the team – here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Scott.

Who is Jill Scott?

Date of birth: February 2, 1987 Place of birth: Sunderland, England England caps (goals): 161 (27) Former clubs: Sunderland, Everton, Manchester City, Aston Villa

Jill Scott is a former footballer who played as a midfielder. She was born in Sunderland on February 2, 1987.

She started her playing career with her hometown club before moving to Everton in 2006, at the age of 19. Scott spent seven years with the Toffees, winning the FA Women's Premier League Cup in 2008 and the Women's FA Cup in 2010.

It was with Manchester City, who she joined in 2013, that she really racked up the honours, though. Scott won both the FA Cup and the Continental Cup on three occasions with the club, while also winning the Women's Super League in 2016.

How many England caps did Jill Scott get?

Scott is perhaps most well-known for her international career. The 35-year-old is one of only two players, men and women, to win over 150 caps for England, amassing 161 appearances for the Lionesses before retiring in August 2022.

That decision followed the incredible achievement of winning the Euros just a month earlier - a home Euros no less, with the trophy lifted in front of a sell-out Wembley crowd after a 2-1 victory over Germany in extra time.

Scott was also a runner-up at the Euros in 2009 in her career, won a Bronze medal at the 2015 Women’s World Cup and represented Great Britain at two Olympic Games. In the 2020 New Year Honours, she received an MBE for her services to women’s football.

When did Jill Scott retire from football?

Scott announced her retirement from football on August 23, 2022. The decision saw her bring the curtain down on a career which spanned 17 years.

"Today, I may be saying my goodbyes to football, but we’re going to make this a celebration," Scott wrote of her decision in The Players' Tribune. "No sad faces!! We’ve had too much fun for any tears."

What is Jill Scott’s net worth?

Estimates put Scott's net worth at around $5 million (£4.5m), thought it can be difficult to ascertain an exact figure. While the wages of male footballers are widely circulated in the media, those in the women’s game are much more private.

Who is Jill Scott's partner?

Scott announced in March 2020 than she was engaged to her long-term partner, Shelly Unitt. The pair own a coffee shop in Manchester together, called Boxx 2 Boxx.

Shelly's sister, Rachel, was a team-mate of Scott's during her time Everton and while playing for England, too.

Who is in I’m a Celebrity 2022?

Celebrity Known for Babatunde Aleshe Actor and comedian Boy George Popstar Charlene White Television presenter Chris Moyles Radio and television presenter Jill Scott Former England footballer Matt Hancock Conservative Party politician Mike Tindall Former England rugby player Olivia Attwood Television personality Owen Warner Actor Scarlette Douglas Television presenter Sue Cleaver Actress

Scott will be joined by 10 other contestants in the jungle for I'm a Celebrity. Among them are former England rugby star Mike Tindall, Karma Chameleon singer Boy George and former UK government minister Matt Hancock.

You can see the list of celebrity participants above.

Which TV channel is I’m a Celebrity 2022 on?

The new series of I'm a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here! begins at 9pm GMT on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

It will be shown on ITV and will also be accessible on ITV Hub, the channel’s streaming service. Episodes will air every night at 9pm GMT.

The date of the final episode is yet to be confirmed, though the series is expected to finish before the end of November.

Will Jill Scott win I'm a Celebrity 2022?

Scott is one of the bookies' favourites to win I'm A Celebrity 2022 and was the early frontrunner before being overtaken in the reckoning by former England rugby player Mike Tindall. Nevertheless, she still has plenty of supporters who believe she will be crowned 'Queen of the Jungle'.

Aston Villa women's team manager Carla Ward, who coached Scott in 2021-22, is convinced. "I think she'll win it," Ward told reporters. "Jill is an unbelievable character, she's an unbelievable individual.

"She's so positive and so lively. She's got a bag full of stories, so she'll keep the jungle entertained, for sure."

Manchester City player Lauren Hemp posted on Twitter that Scott was "our Queen already", while the club's official Twitter account wished their ex-player well in the competition.

When Scott announced the news on social media, San Diego head coach Casey Stoney wrote: "Putting my money on already! Good luck." Bristol City coach Anita Asante replied: "Woohoo, can't wait to watch ya girl".

With such vocal backing, Scott will surely be determined to add another winner's medal to her collection after the Euros.