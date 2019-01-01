Ikhsan Fandi inks deal with Norwegian side

Ikhsan Fandi becomes the first Lion to play in Europe in 30 years, after signing deal with Norway's second tier side, Raufoss IL

Ikhsan Fandi will be the first Singaporean footballer to ply his trade in Europe in 30 years after he penned a two-year contract with Norwegian second tier side Raufoss IL, the club announced on its website on Sunday (Jan 13).

Ikhsan had been on trial with Raufoss for a week and had impressed the club's hierarchy with his performances on the pitch. Currently, the club plies their trade in the second-tier 1. divisjon, having secured promotion last season from the 2. divisjon. The former Young Lions striker had seen his stock risen dramatically after he featured in last year's AFF Suzuki Cup tournament where he netted two goals, including an acrobatic bicycle kick against minnows, Timor-Leste.



