Iheanacho: Leicester City star closes in on Crotone’s Simy record

The striker has found the back of the net 10 times in the English top-flight since March, the most from any player in the division over this period

Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Leicester City in their 4-2 defeat to Newcastle United on Friday to close in on Crotone’s Simy Nwankwo feat.

The Super Eagles forward bagged a late effort as the King Power Stadium outfit attempted to come back into the game, with Marc Albrighton reducing the deficit after already down by 4-0.

Iheanacho thus took his tally to 10 league goals this season, which were all scored between March to May, becoming the most lethal attacker in the English top-flight over this period.

The effort also ranked him as the second most prolific attacker in Europe's top five leagues with only his compatriot Simy having more goals than him during this time.

10 - Kelechi Iheanacho has scored 10 Premier League goals since the start of March, the most of any player. The only player to score more goals over this period in Europe's top five leagues is fellow Nigerian Simy (12 in Serie A). Super. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 7, 2021

The lanky forward has 12 Serie A goals but his effort has not been able to help Crotone maintain their status in the Italian top-flight, having confirmed their relegation.

Iheanacho has been in terrific form this season after struggling in the past to establish himself at King Power Stadium since teaming up with the side in 2017 from Manchester City.

The forward won the Premier League Player of the Month award for March and he is in line to scoop the individual accolade for the second consecutive time, having been nominated for the prize.

He is also in contention for the Goal of the Month award for April, underlining his eye-catching displays for the Foxes this season.

Iheanacho has now bagged 18 goals and provided seven assists in 34 appearances across all competitions this season.

His form has helped Leicester City maintain their second spot on the Premier League table after gathering 63 points from 35 games.

Iheanacho will hope to help Leicester return to winning ways when they take on Manchester United on May 11.

The striker recently extended his stay with the King Power Stadium outfit, signing a new deal to end the speculations surrounding him.

He is also a key member of the Nigeria national team and recently contributed to the Super Eagles qualification for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.