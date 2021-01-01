'Iheanacho is making Nigeria proud' - Twitter reacts to Leicester City star's heroics in FA Cup
Social media has been awash with praise for Kelechi Iheanacho after his match-winning goal for Leicester City in their 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Southampton.
The 55th-minute goal fired the Foxes into their first FA Cup final since 1969, where they will play Chelsea on May 15.
Sunday's goalscoring heroics was Iheanacho's 14th goal in the tournament after he scored a brace in last month's quarter-final win against Manchester United.
Across all competitions this season, the Super Eagle has scored 15 goals for Leicester City and football enthusiasts have reacted to his contribution in front of goal.
Iheanacho is really playing with confidence— ‘Bimbo (@Bimbo_Otun) April 18, 2021
Kelechi Iheanacho is so high on confidence. #FACup #LeiSou— ElectOfGod (@seun_ladun) April 18, 2021
Iheanacho making Naija Proud.— Yetunde Wells 💯 (@yetunede) April 18, 2021
Asf I should port to Leicester.
Lol#LeiSou
Iheanacho has become Something else— chinex 🗯 (@chinex_Tm) April 18, 2021
What a time to be a Nigerian.... Iheanacho has done Incredibly well tonight...— Jimi Date (@JimiDate) April 18, 2021
Now it's Leicester and Chelsea FA cup final...
Senior Man.
Congratulations to Leicester City & Kelechi Ịheanachọ. I'm really happy for him. #LEISOT #FACup— Mayor of Ekiti Land💗🇳🇬 (@am_livingspring) April 18, 2021
Iheanacho sending Leicester city to the final😩🙌🏾— Nnamdi (@Nnamdichikee) April 18, 2021
Congratulations #iheanacho #seniorman @67Kelechi #LeicesterCity pic.twitter.com/j7dhZd664Q— Gidipoint.com (@officialgidip) April 18, 2021
Senior man kelechi iheanacho will definitely break that Odion Ighalo record for sure. https://t.co/FAgfMyMQnH— 💙 A man of War 😒😤 (@sammymurphy18) April 18, 2021
Senior man Kel Iheanacho is in super form right now, as he fires Leicester city to FA Cup final, I will not surprise if Manchester united come looking for him next season pic.twitter.com/8glVmr5i9Q— Lagosboyfriend (@princevictor_i) April 18, 2021
Kelechi Iheanacho is a star. A star that couldn't bloom under The Manchester City sun.— Daniel Chukwudalu🇳🇬 (@DaDanielRules) April 18, 2021
Harvey Barnes injury was a blessing for Iheanacho. He is making good use of the opportunity. Oshey Seniorman— Lúgbénga⚙ (@Pourlh_G) April 18, 2021
Iheanacho doing the lord’s work— OLA♠ (@brodaolami) April 18, 2021
Iheanacho is unstoppable— Dclevoutfi 💎 (@dcleva2) April 18, 2021
Grace found iheanacho— IBM Republic (@ibrocated) April 18, 2021
Iheanacho is in the form of his life. Seniorman Kels! 🇳🇬🇳🇬🔥🔥 #FACup #LeiSoupic.twitter.com/EW3YM765C0— Segun_thebook (@SSnetwoork) April 18, 2021
Werner to Iheanacho and lingard :— The retweeter (@guru_kalexis) April 18, 2021
Where una Dey see these goals pic.twitter.com/IrIXwWDtZV
Kelechi Iheanacho's rebirth as Seniorman Kelz is so great to see. Long may it last.— Babanla (@biolakazeem) April 2, 2021
Kelechi Iheanacho won't stop scoring,the guy is in terrific form 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rkHlVcwIc2— obikoya Adebowale (@obikoyaemmanue1) April 18, 2021
Leicester City posting this picture earlier and Kelechi Iheanacho going on to send them to the FA Cup finals is such a beautiful thing to see— H¥BRID (@its_thriller) April 18, 2021
Senior Man 🤘🏻🔥 https://t.co/YZRLhnL1vf