Iheanacho and Ndidi’s Leicester City fail to halt Mahrez’s Manchester City title march

The Nigerians were on parade at the Etihad Stadium but were unable to stop Pep Guardiola’s men from securing victory

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho failed to dent ’s title hopes as bowed 1-0 on Monday night.

After a scoreless first half, the Citizens sealed maximum points thanks to Vincent Kompany’s long-range stunner in the 70th minute.

Despite having their resistance broken, Iheanacho who was a second half replacement for James Maddison missed a late opportunity to equalize with just goalkeeper Ederson to beat.

Ndidi gave a good account of himself with 74 touches, 52 total passes, 90% passing accuracy and 100% aerial duels won.

The Foxes host in their last game of the season while the Citizen travel to & Hove Albion in their quest of becoming the first team to defend the title for a decade.