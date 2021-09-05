Igor Stimac: India still have a lot to prove despite win against Nepal

The Indian football team remained unbeaten in their two international friendlies against Nepal.

The Indian football team beat Nepal 2-1 in the second international friendly on Sunday at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu.

Substitute Farukh Chaudhary (62nd minute) scored the opener for the Blue Tiger while the talismanic Sunil Chhetri (80') added a second. Tej Tamang (87') netted the only goal of the home team and it was not enough to stop the Igor Stimac-led side from registering a victory.

Stimac noted that both sides improved in the second match but credited his men for showing patience. He, however, pointed out that the Indian team will have a lot to improve from here on.

What did Stimac say?

"The second game was much better for both sides than the previous one and somehow I felt that this is far more than a friendly game," Stimac said at the press conference after the win.



"We need to congratulate the players of both the teams for their attitude and willingness to win the game. Especially, I need to appreciate my players because they were much more patient this time, waiting for the first goal to happen and waiting for the Nepalese defence to open up.

"After we scored the first goal we started rising up with confidence and playing as we needed to play. Overall our team was better in these two games and deserved to win. The Nepalese team improved a lot. You can see how much it means to the team. I think India still has a lot to prove and many points to improve on," the Croatian added.

The victory, meanwhile, comes as a much-needed boost for the Indian team ahead of their SAFF Championship group stage match against Nepal on October 10.

