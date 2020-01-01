Ighalo will have better impact at Manchester United than Lukaku and Sanchez

The 30-year-old has started showing glimpses of his potential and the Red Devils legend is upbeat the striker will be a success

Former star Gary Neville believes Odion Ighalo will have a better impact at Old Trafford than Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

The Nigerian striker has hit the ground running since sealing a stunning January move from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

The former striker has scored three goals in seven appearances, including his brace in their victory against last Thursday.

More teams

Neville feels the 30-year-old, who has been a long-term United fan, will have a better influence at Old Trafford than Lukaku and Sanchez who now ply their trades in with Milan.

“A player with desperation and work ethic with less talent will do better at any club than a player that’s got more talent than we’ve had at Manchester United,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

Article continues below

“Think of Lukaku being here and Sanchez being here and players like that over the last few years who’ve not wanted to be here.

“They’ve done okay for the club, Lukaku in particular, but if they don’t want to be here they’re going to have a damaging effect in that dressing room and he [Ighalo] is going to have a brilliant effect in the dressing room.”

Ighalo will hope to make his third start when Manchester United take on LASK in Thursday’s game at Linzer Stadion.