Ighalo not the right player for Manchester United - Warnock

The Nigerian forward has been heavily linked with a late move to Old Trafford before the end of the transfer window

Former manager Neil Warnock has slammed for trying to sign Shanghai Shenhua forward Odion Ighalo this month.

United are currently in search of attacking options following Marcus Rashford's back injury, and they have reportedly identified the former striker as a potential signing on a temporary deal.

Ighalo left the Premier League in 2017 to join Changchun Yatai in the Chinese where he spent two seasons before moving to Shanghai last February.

While speculations about a return to continue to swirl, Warnock disclosed that the 30-year-old is not the right option for the Red Devils as he revealed his previous experience with his representatives back at Cardiff.

"I tried to sign Ighalo when I was at Cardiff. His salary was over six figures a week, £100,000, something like that. His agent tells you one thing, then the other," Warnock told Sky Sports News.

"Manchester United won't have that problem with the terms. I'm not sure he's the right player for United. He's not consistent and isn't the right type of player.

"They want young players. Why didn't they go for Danny Ings? He's someone similar to Marcus Rashford. It's desperation."