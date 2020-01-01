‘Ighalo could be new Cantona for Man Utd’ – Bosnich backing shock striker signing to shine

The former Red Devils goalkeeper believes a deadline day arrival at Old Trafford could go on to surprise a few people and silence any critics

’s decision to sign Odion Ighalo may have raised a few eyebrows, but Mark Bosnich claims the Nigerian striker could become another Eric Cantona for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s search for more firepower at Old Trafford took him into deadline day as the January transfer window closed for another year.

It appeared at one stage as though the Red Devils would be left empty-handed, but a shock swoop for former frontman Ighalo was pushed through with time still on the clock.

Questions have been asked of whether the 30-year-old can make the desired impact for United, with inspiration required from somewhere with Marcus Rashford sidelined through injury.

Plenty have suggested that Ighalo does not fit the mould, with a marquee addition expected, but Bosnich feels an experienced option could surprise a few people – as an iconic Frenchman once did.

The former Red Devils goalkeeper told Sky Sports: "This was an emergency signing.

"I can understand a lot of people taking about a scatter gun approach, well it had to be with Marcus Rashford being out.

"The top four is still possible for Manchester United, they had to go and get somebody.

"The boy that's come in has got nothing to lose, nobody expects anything unbelievable from him but they definitely needed somebody in that position.

"You never know. A long, long time ago Manchester United signed a certain Frenchman (Cantona) who no one really expected much from and he ended up propelling them to one of their most successful seasons of all time."

Ighalo recorded 36 goals across 90 Premier League appearances for Watford before heading to .

He has now been brought back to from Shanghai Shenhua after being prolific in Asia, and Bosnich believes his arrival keeps United in the hunt for a top-four finish.

Quizzed on whether Solskjaer’s side can secured qualification, the Australian added: "I think they can, there's no doubt about that.

"Six points at this stage of the season for me is still nothing.

"The big question of them not scoring goals is the way that they're playing.

"People would have a lot more confidence if they had been watching performances and saying okay this team is actually going somewhere.

"I do believe that they are. Whether or not they'll be able creep into that top four at the end of the season is a different question entirely.

"There's a still a chance, regardless of what anyone says they're still in the mix."