'If we need new blood, I'll be the first to go' - Pique admits Barca must change after hitting 'rock-bottom'

The defender believes nobody in the Blaugrana squad should be spared from scrutiny as he reeled from Friday's record reverse

Gerard Pique admitted that require wholesale changes to avoid future humiliations like that suffered at the hands of - even if it means his own days at the club are numbered.

The highly anticipated quarter final between two of Europe's biggest clubs turned into a procession for Bayern, who waltzed to an 8-2 thrashing over the hapless Blaugrana.

Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho both netted twice, the latter scoring two late goals against his parent club, while Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski also made the scoresheet for the champions.

More teams

Only Luis Suarez in turn managed to break through the Bayern defence, with Barca's other goal coming courtesy of a freak mistake by David Alaba in turning Jordi Alba's cross past his own goalkeeper.

Pique did not mince his words after the final whistle as he called on Barcelona to make tough decisions following their embarrassing defeat.

“Shame is the word. You can't play like that, you can't play in Europe like that," the defender fired to Movistar after the game in Lisbon's Estadio da Luz.

"It is neither the first, nor the second, nor the third time. It's very hard, we all have to reflect.

"The club needs changes and I'm not talking about the coach, about the players. I don't want to point at anyone. Structurally we needs changes of all kinds, because it is neither the first, nor the second nor the third time.

"The first one to volunteer will be me, if new blood has to come in and change this dynamic I will be the first to go, to step aside.

Article continues below

"Now we have hit rock-bottom. I think we all have to look and reflect internally and decide what is best for Barca, which is the most important thing."

Friday's defeat draws the curtain on a forgettable season at Camp Nou, the first in which Barca have failed to win at least one piece of silverware since the final campaign prior to Pep Guardiola's arrival in 2008.

The Catalans finished distant runners-up to in and also failed to retain the Supercopa, which was won in its new format by the Merengue after Barca went out to in the semi-final stage.