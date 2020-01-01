‘If Pogba suffered at Man Utd then so could Maddison’ – Leicester star urged to wait on Liverpool & Man City

Ex-Reds star Steve Nicol feels Anfield would be a more suitable destination for the Foxes ace, with it possible that Pep Guardiola will also be keen

James Maddison has seen Paul Pogba held up as an example of why he should be snubbing any interest from , with Steve Nicol urging the Leicester playmaker to hold out for a switch to either or .

The Red Devils continue to be linked with the international as the January transfer window draws to a close.

Talk of big-money offers being pieced together at Old Trafford has raged for some time, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the market for more creativity in the middle of the park.

United have, however, seen a number of other proven performers flop after moving to Manchester, in what could be considered a warning to Maddison.

Nicol feels that is the case, with the former Liverpool defender believing Anfield or the Etihad Stadium would be more suitable destinations for a 23-year-old with plenty of potential to still unlock.

He told ESPN FC: “Under normal circumstances this would be kind of a no brainer, somebody like him, playing at a provincial side shall we call them in .

“The big guns of Manchester United come calling for you and it’s only a matter of, can the two clubs sort it out financially? That’s what used to happen.

“The bottom line is, is it going to benefit this guy going to United right now? I don’t think it would. I think it would help him to keep playing in the way he has at Leicester.

“The way Leicester play suits his game and in fact the way they play is a lot closer to what the likes of City and Liverpool do, than what the likes of United do.

“I’d suggest if I’m him, I hang around and wait. Wait for a Liverpool or a Manchester City.

Article continues below

“Because right now, going to Man United, I think is pulling people under. I think for his game, it’s not going to help him going to Man United.

“If Paul Pogba can go to Man United and his game suffers, with the experience he has, why wouldn’t it happen to James Maddison?”

Maddison has starred for Leicester since signing from Norwich in 2018, with another nine goals and three assists added to his impressive tally in the current campaign.