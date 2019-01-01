'If I get a pay rise, that'll be great!' - Loftus-Cheek hopeful over new Chelsea contract

The 23-year-old has impressed under Maurizio Sarri this term, scoring six Premier League goals

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has indicated he could sign a new contract with after enjoying a breakthrough season at Stamford Bridge.

Loftus-Cheek's deal does not expire until 2021 but the club's transfer situation is complicated by a two-window transfer ban, which Chelsea are appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Eden Hazard and Callum Hudson-Odoi have both a single year left to run on their contracts, with Chelsea reportedly keen to secure Loftus-Cheek's future at the club.

When asked about his contract situation at a media conference ahead of Thursday's semi-final second leg against Eintratcht Frankfurt, Loftus-Cheek said: "I'm not sure. I'm not sure. I let my agent deal with it.

"I'm not thinking about that right now. It's important for me to focus on the here and now, and I'm playing right now.

"It's looking good, so there's no reason why I should think about leaving Chelsea.

"[Laughs] No reason for me to leave. If I get a pay rise, that'll be great."

Should Chelsea's appeal against the transfer ban fail, Maurizio Sarri would likely have to place further trust in Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi and other younger players.

"Right now, it's not one for me to answer," Loftus-Cheek said of the ban. "That's for the club to answer and deal with. I'm just focused on the game tomorrow. I can't answer that.



"If the club is banned from making any transfers, then we'd have to keep the squad we have and bring some of the loan players back in, and that would give them an opportunity to play more.

"But, for me, that's not something that should be used to get an opportunity to play. It should be down to hard work and playing well."

A long-standing back injury has kept Loftus-Cheek out at times this season but the 23-year-old says he is managing the problem.

"I've had back injuries, lower back spasms, since I was 16 or 17 up to now," Loftus-Cheek added. "It's something I've had in the latter part of my career, and it's something I've had to deal with and manage with the physios. It's hindered me a lot.

"But, over the years learning about my body with the physios, we've come up with a routine to keep it at bay. We're working a lot. I don't think it's something I'll have to suffer for the rest of my career.

"I'm feeling really good now, the best I've felt, so if I can improve on that... I've not had a twinge in my back for weeks now. It's looking really good. Playing the most games I've played this season, playing every three days, it's something I've never done before.

"It's important I get the right rest so my back's okay. So I might not do a whole training session two days after a game. I might just do half of it. I taper it that way."