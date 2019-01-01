'If Higuain stays, Chelsea can do very well' - Sarri wants to sign striker on permanent deal

The Italian manager believes the Argentine striker can help the club challenge for more trophies and push for the Premier League title

Maurizio Sarri has called on the hierarchy to make Gonzalo Higuain’s loan move from permanent in order to improve the team.

The Argentine scored during Chelsea’s 3-0 win against , his fifth goal in 16 games since he joined the Blues on loan in January until the end of the season.

His goal, following on from Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s and David Luiz’s, puts Chelsea in third-place andcoupled with 's 1-1 draw against on Sunday saw the Blues secure qualification for next season with just one league game remaining, away to .

They looking to secure a place in the final, going into Thursday’s second leg against holding a valuable away goal after a 1-1 draw in .

Sarri now wants Chelsea to acquire Higuain on a permanent basis as he believes doing so will improve the side and help them challenge for more trophies.

The Italian manager’s own future in west London is uncertain, but he wants to ensure that Higuain remains at Stamford Bridge for the good of the club.

"I don't know about Gonzalo Higuain's future, you have to ask the club," the 60-year-old said speaking to BBC’s Match of the Day . "If he's staying then we can do very well in the next season."

The 31-year-old, who was on loan at in the first half of the season, was purchased by Juventus in the summer of 2016 from where he played and thrived under Sarri, scoring 36 goals in the 2015-16 season.

Chelsea have the option to sign the striker for £32 million ($42m) or extend his loan for a further year at the cost of £16m ($21m). The club, though, are waiting to see if their transfer ban imposed by FIFA will be lifted.

Regardless, Sarri has been impressed with how Higuain, who admitted last month that it was his intention to stay at Stamford Bridge, has adapted to the Premier League, even if the former man hasn’t scored as many goals as some observers would have predicted.

“For a striker, it is not easy to play here, when you're used to playing in and ,” Sarri added. “It's not easy to adapt to this competition because it's different physically.”