'I'd have started a world war' - Nainggolan reveals bust up with Monchi caused Roma exit

The former Belgium international spent four seasons at the top of his game in the capital, but opted to join the Nerazzurri due to bad blood

midfielder Radja Nainggolan has opened up on his departure from , revealing that his poor relationship with now sacked sporting director Monchi would have led to a "world war".

Nainggolan spent four years in the Italian capital, with consistent displays resulting in being selected for 's team of the year in every campaign, as well as Roma's player of the season in

2017.

Regardless of his continued high quality performances for the Giallorossi, the Belgian revealed that Monchi had gone behind his back and tried to sell him without his knowledge, something the 30-year-old took extremely hard.

“I had a difference of opinion with the sporting director [Monchi],” Nainggolan told HLN. “He didn't behave professionally towards me – more proof that football is full of fakes.

“If he had said to me, as a man: 'We want to sell you', I would have replied 'OK', but he had brokers trying to sell me in without my knowledge.

“I realised I couldn't stay there – it was him or me. If I had stayed - with my personality - I'd have started a world war every day.”

Nainggolan is currently sidelined with a torn calf muscle, an injury he picked up doing sprints in training and will miss the upcoming Milan derby as a result.

And while many have called out Il Ninja for his alleged party-boy lifestyle as he enters the final years of his professional career, Nainggolan revealed that he has given up smoking in a bid to preserve his time at the peak of his game.

“I used to play 50 games every year without injuries but now I seem to go from one to another,” he said. “It's frustrating.

“I have to learn to deal with it. Small things can make big differences. I've lost weight and I've also stopped smoking. It's not easy, but I can do it.”