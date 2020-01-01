Icardi ‘would be happy’ to remain at PSG as Ligue 1 giants mull over €70m deal

The Argentine striker is taking in a season-long loan at the French giants and will return to Inter in the summer if no permanent transfer is agreed

Mauro Icardi says he “would be happy” to stay at beyond the end of the season, with the French giants having the option to trigger a €70 million (£60m/€78m) transfer clause.

As things stand, the Argentine striker is due to see out the current campaign with the champions.

A season-long agreement was reached with giants for his services last summer.

Icardi has starred with PSG, recording 17 goals in 19 appearances – including a hat-trick in Wednesday's 6-1 rout of Saint-Etienne in the Coupe de la Ligue.

It remains to be seen whether efforts will be made to keep him at Parc des Princes for the foreseeable future.

Questions have also been asked about whether the South American would be willing to relocate permanently from the base his family have built in .

The 26-year-old has, however, suggested that he would be prepared to discuss an extended stay if PSG wanted him to stick around.

Icardi told reporters after his treble in cup competition: “I feel well in Paris, for the moment we still haven't spoken with the club.

“There are still four months until the end of the season. When the season ends in May, we'll sit down and talk. If I have the chance to stay I would be happy.”

He added on his form in : “It's a good moment for me and the team.

“We played a great first part of the season. With the break we recovered our energy and it was great to start the year this way. I am happy with the work that we're doing.”

While Icardi has left the door open for a deal to be done with PSG, his wife and agent, Wanda Nara, claims there is no guarantee that an agreement will be reached.

She told Eurosport when offering her own take on the future: "It will be his decision.

"Nothing is certain. We'll see. Travelling between Paris, Rome and Milan [where the couple’s children, Isabella and Francesca, are presently being educated] is easier said than done.

"Mauro has done some lovely things in France and I am happy. We have made friends and we will have to wait and see.”