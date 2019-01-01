Ibrahimovic warns 'fantastic' Mbappe to ignore hype

The Galaxy striker believes the PSG star will continue to improve if he can stay focused amid the increasing plaudits coming his way

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has warned forward Kylian Mbappe to ignore the increasing hype that surrounds him.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent seasons, playing an integral role in 's World Cup triumph last year and winning the inaugural Kopa Trophy in December – a new award given to the world's best male footballer aged under 21.

The PSG star man has enjoyed another stellar campaign this year for the leaders, and stepped into the void left in the wake of injuries to Neymar and Edinson Cavani to put the club on the brink of the quarter-finals of the .

Ibrahimovic, who enjoyed a trophy-laden four-year spell at PSG between 2012 and 2016, has been impressed with Mbappe's achievements so far, but has cautioned him against getting swept up in the accolades that will surely continue to come his way.

"Mbappe is fantastic," the forward told the club's official website.

"He's young, he's won nice trophies so far and he's developing. He is doing a good job and he'll continue to do the job.

"He just has to keep his focus, even if the hype is around him and all things happening. Just keep focused, train hard and he'll do even better."

LA Galaxy are set to unveil a statue of former player David Beckham ahead of their MLS opener against on Saturday to the delight of Ibrahimovic, who played with the iconic Englishman at PSG.

The pair have enjoyed moments since – including a bet over the England vs. Sweden contest in last summer's World Cup – and Ibrahimovic is pleased Beckham is receiving recognition for his achievements with the Galaxy.

"I have a lot of memories with David," he added.

"He is a good guy, a fantastic guy, on the field and outside the field. So, I am happy for him that he's getting a statue. And, I think he's super happy.

"Hopefully it looks good like him also and hopefully we can make it a good game and I hope everything goes well."