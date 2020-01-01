Ibrahimovic could sign for Hammarby when his AC Milan contract ends, says Swedish club's sporting director

The veteran centre-forward has been training with the club since the postponement of the 2019-20 Serie A season

Hammarby sporting director Jesper Jansson says the club will "probably" be able to sign striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic this summer.

Ibrahimovic returned to at the end of March after the coronavirus outbreak in , which called a temporary halt to the current campaign.

Since then, the 38-year-old has taken the opportunity to maintain his fitness levels with Hammarby, the club he invested in as a co-owner back in November.

The former frontman rejoined Milan in January on a short-term deal after calling time on a successful spell in and, as it stands, he will become a free agent again next month.

Ibrahimovic has admitted that he is not sure where he will be playing next season, and Jansson believes there is a good chance he could end up staying in his homeland.

When asked if Hammarby could bring in the ex-Sweden international this summer, the club's head of transfers told Expressen: "Probably, I think so. But only Zlatan knows.

"At the moment he hasn't said anything about it, and I certainly don't have to tell him that we want him here.

"By now, I understand what he is made of, he won't speak out on it when it is not 100 per cent certain, but obviously we would like this idea very much."

Ibrahimovic had helped Milan climb back up towards the European places in Serie A before all fixtures were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former and superstar hit four goals in 10 outings across all competitions for the Rossoneri, endearing himself to head coach Stefano Pioli in the process.

The Milan boss compared Ibrahimovic to legendary tennis player Roger Federer on Instagram Live earlier this month, stating: "I think talent is an innate quality and it's not difficult for me to spot it, but talent can be worked on and improved.

"I set the example of Roger Federer, as he was born with that talent, but worked constantly every day to become probably the greatest tennis player who ever lived.

"Even Ibra tells me his only objective every day is to improve his performance and that's what it's all about."