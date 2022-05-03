Ibrahimovic on Man Utd spell: 'All these haters, they started to like me'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has opened up on his two-year spell at Manchester United, insisting "all these haters started to like me" after his bright start to life at Old Trafford.

United snapped Ibrahimovic up on a free transfer following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain in 2016, and he enjoyed a fruitful debut campaign at Old Trafford, scoring 28 goals across 46 appearances.

The Swede's impressive form in the final third helped the Red Devils secure a Europa League and League Cup double, and although his second campaign was blighted by injury, he still looks back on his experience in English football fondly.

What has Ibrahimovic said about his time at United?

The 40-year-old, who is now taking in a second spell at Milan, believes he also managed to silence a fair few doubters by proving that he could deliver in the Premier League.

"I had fun," Ibrahimovic told ESPN when quizzed on his United career. "I really enjoyed because when I came, everybody was against it. And then in England, they didn't like me.

"All these haters, after three months, they started to like me, I didn't like them anymore.

"I like people when they hate you because then they bring out the better of you. I had fun. [It] is a great competition, [an] amazing atmosphere.

"And I'm happy I played for United, which I think is the best team in England. And I think it was the right choice to go to Manchester United.

"I think I came in a good moment. Because it's easy to come to a club when the success is already there. It's more difficult when you come and the challenge is different.

"And then if you manage to have a success, you're part of the story. So the fans were great to me. And I really enjoyed [it]. A lot of things happened."

How has Ibrahimovic performed for Milan in 2021-22?

Ibrahimovic eventually left Old Trafford in March 2018 before joining the LA Galaxy, and spent two years in MLS soccer before returning to Europe.

Milan brought the Sweden international back to the club in January 2020 and he has since scored 33 Serie A goals, including eight in the current campaign.

Ibrahimovic has played a key role in transforming the Rossoneri back into title contenders, but even if the 2021-22 season ends in Scudetto glory, he is not planning to walk off into the sunset.

"I want to play as long as I can," he told UEFA in March. "The reality is I'll play until I see that someone is better than me, so I'm still playing."

