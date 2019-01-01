Ibrahimovic closes in on MLS record with penalty strike against Houston

The Swede struck again from the penalty spot, pulling him within striking distance of a long-standing MLS record

Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to light up Major League Soccer, and is closing in on a historic mark as he nears a full-season worth of matches for the .

Ibrahimovic was on target again on Friday night, scoring from the penalty spot as the LA Galaxy took a 2-1 win over the previously unbeaten .

The 37-year-old forward netted his seventh goal of the current season on Friday, putting him second in the scoring charts behind crosstown rival Carlos Vela.

More importantaly, the goal was the 29th scored by the former and PSG star since joining the league, with that total coming in just 32 matches.

That total leaves Ibrahimovic just three goals shy of Mamadou Diallo​, who holds the record for the best full-season start in MLS history with 32 goals in his first 34 matches back in 2000 and 2001.

His two chances to break that mark will, should he not be rested, come against on Wednesday and next Sunday.

“We’re doing good, I know we can do more," Ibrahimovic told the club's website earlier this week. "We work hard. Individually I feel very good. I feel comfortable, safe with what I’m doing.

"And I want to do more. I have a lot of will, a lot of hunger to achieve my objectives. I work hard for it and I’m not satisfied with what I have done so far. I want more.”

You can't stop @Ibra_official. You can't hope to contain him either. pic.twitter.com/tUsAaR5HOK — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) April 20, 2019

Another player off to a flying start in MLS is 's Alejandro Pozuelo, who netted twice in a 4-3 win for TFC on Friday night over Minnesota.

Article continues below

The man brought in to replace Sebastian Giovinco​ has lived up to the billing and leads the league in assists, but turned into a scoring machine against the Loons.

With his club down 1-0 in the first half, Pozuelo scored twice in the space of 110 seconds, tying a club record, to put his team out in front heading into halftime.

Minnesota United came back with two goals of their own before a late Jordan ​ double handed TFC its fourth win in six matches to open the season as the club battles with for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.