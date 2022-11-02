Ibrahimovic calls Barcelona spell his 'worst memory' & admits he lost his identity at Camp Nou

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has called his time at Barcelona his ''worst memory'', with the striker admitting he lost his identity at Camp Nou.

Ibrahimovic reflects on career

Reveals Barcelona regrets

Says he lost his identity

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran Milan forward is currently out of action with a serious knee injury and has been reflecting on a stellar career that has seen him star for some of the world's biggest clubs, including Barca. However, Ibrahimovic did struggle during his solitary season at Camp Nou in 2009-10, and famously did not see eye to eye with then-manager Pep Guardiola.

WHAT THEY SAID: The 41-year-old has now opened up on why he was unable to reach his best level in Spain. "My worst memory? I think it was Barcelona, but not for football. There, It's happened to me to think too much," he told Canal Plus. "Yes I disappointed myself. I did things differently. I thought twice before acting and I disappointed myself. I lost my identity there. Afterwards, I found it again, and that allowed me to conquer the world."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ibrahimovic has enjoyed great success throughout his incredible career, winning titles in Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, France and England. He picked up five trophies during his short stay at Camp Nou, scoring 22 goals in 46 games, but was loaned to Milan after just 12 months with Barca before making the move to San Siro permanent in 2011.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR IBRAHIMOVIC? The Milan star, who returned to the club as a free agent in January 2021, was ruled out for eight months after undergoing knee surgery in May, which means he is due back some time in January 2023.