Ibrahimovic to Boca transer rumours 'total fake news', blasts Raiola

The LA Galaxy striker has been linked with a move to Argentina, but his agent has shut down that possibility

Mino Raiola says that he has never offered his client Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Boca Juniors, or any other club, amid rumours that the striker could leave to join the Argentinian powerhouse.

Boca chairman Daniel Angelici and sporting director Nicolas Burdisso had reportedly been given the green light to sign Ibrahimovic, with the duo having one eye on the club's presidential elections in December.

A signing of Ibrahimovic's status would only solidify their positions with the club, reports say, and the club was ready to act on an offer to sign the Swedish striker coming from his long-time agent.

The former , and Milan striker is currently playing under former Boca Juniors manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto, while his current team-mate Cristian Pavon, made the move to Los Angeles from the Argentinian club this summer.

The club already made a big move this summer in signing Danielle De Rossi from after the Italian midfielder's contract with his long-time employers expired following the conclusion of the season.

However, Raiola says Ibrahimovic will not be making a move to join the Argentinian side or any other club.