Ibrahima Niane on target as Metz hold Olympique Marseille

Having scored against the Phocaeans, the Senegal youth international has now scored three goals for the Maroons in the 2020-21 season

Ibrahima Niane continued with his impressive goalscoring form having found the net as Metz played a 1-1 draw at Olympique .

Coming into the clash at Stade Velodrome, the youth international’s brace inspired the Maroons to a 2-1 win over Metz.

Against Andre Villas-Boas’ team, he was on song although the hosts secured a point thanks to a late minute effort from Morgan Sanson.

Before kick-off, Valere Germain was presented with a framed “100” jersey having reached a century for the Phocaeans.

From the blast of the referee’s whistle, Marseille took the game to the visitors, dominating ball possession as well as creating scoring opportunities.

Their first attempt at goal saw Florian Thauvin play a free-kick that was saved by international Alexandre Oukidja. Another chance beckoned in the 15th minute but Dimitri Payet failed to convert Dario Benedetto well-orchestrated pass.

At the stroke of half-time, Thauvin sent a cross to Benedetto – with the Argentine responding with a scissors kick that sailed wide.

Boas’ team looked more dangerous at the beginning of the second half, but it was Metz who took the initiative with 20 minutes left to play as Niane headed past Steve Mandanda a cross from Matthieu Udol.

That strike prompted the Olympians’ manager to ring five changes – bringing on board Germain, Kevin Strootman, 's Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Pape Gueye and Nemanja Radonjic. Even at that, they were unable to get the equaliser as Vincent Hognon’s men put up a strong defensive display.

Nevertheless, the earned a crucial point in the closing stages of the encounter as Sanson fired past Oukidja after he was set up by ’s Radonjic.



Thanks to his latest goal, Niane now boasts of three goals in the 2020-21 season. He was replaced in the 76th minute by compatriot Habibou Diallo, while ’s John Boye, Mali’s Mamadou Fofana and Cote d’Ivoire’s Habib Maiga saw every minute of action. Opa Nguette came off for countryman Pape Yade with four minutes left to play.

Thanks to this result, they sit in the 16th position with four points from five games. They welcome Lorient to the Stade Saint-Symphorien on October 4.