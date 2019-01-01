'I would love to' - Pochettino open to Spain return amid Real rumours

The Tottenham boss is among a list of candidates to replace Santiago Solari, with Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho also being considered

Mauricio Pochettino is open to one day returning to amid reports he is among the candidates to replacement Santiago Solari at .

Goal understands the boss features on a shortlist which includes former coaches Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho.

Solari's future is deeply uncertain after back-to-back El Clasico defeats to was followed by a stunning 4-1 defeat to Ajax in the Champions League round-of-16.

Forty-seven-year-old Pochettino began his managerial career with before moving to with .

Speaking to Spanish television network RTVE, he said: "My relationship with Spain will always be great and I would love to return one day and oversee a style of football that could win games and excite people.

"Of course I would come back to Spain, I'm always open to new experiences and projects."

Though the Argentine remains without a major trophy he continues to earn much credit at Tottenham, where his achievements continue to outweigh his financial resources.

Spurs are on course for another top four finish in the and even briefly flirted with a title challenge prior to taking one point from the last nine available.

Pochettino, therefore, takes any attention from the 13-time European champions as a good sign and confirmation he is exceeding expectations.

"I take it (Madrid's interest) as something positive, it means someone has noticed that we are doing something right," he added.

Tuttomercatoweb reported this week that Madrid are willing to pay €170 million (£145m/$188m) to bring both Pochettino and top scorer Harry Kane to Santiago Bernabeu.

And though Pochettino refused to be drawn on the speculation, he did reveal that he and the England captain have a strong bond.

"If I answer that my chairman (Daniel Levy) will get very angry with me for doing this interview. Or perhaps he won't mind," said the boss.

"Harry is like my son, he has made his name with us, he's one of the best strikers in the world."