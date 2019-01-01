'I would love to have him in my team' - Gnabry welcomes Sane to Bayern rumours

Despite offering direct opposition for his place in the team, Gnabry has said he hopes his international colleague joins him in Bavaria next season

winger Serge Gnabry has said he would love to have German team-mate Leroy Sane at the Allianz Arena next season.

The man has been heavily linked a move to the champions this summer, as they prepare for life after Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

The duo’s departure from Bayern means they are most likely in the market for at least one new winger, with many believing Sane is the ideal replacement.

Even club legend Lothar Matthaus thinks the Bavarian outfit should spent up to €100 million (£88m/$112m) to secure Sane’s signature.

The 23-year-old has found he is not always a guaranteed starter at Man City given the immense level of talent available to the former Bayern head coach Pep Guardiola.

And while a potential move for Sane to the five-team European champions could mean less playing time for Gnabry, the former man has said he would be thrilled to play alongside his international team-mate at club level.

"I would say hello to him with a special handshake," said Gnabry, when asked about Sane being linked to Bayern. "I've already asked him about this topic, but he is the only one who can tell us what will happen.

"I would love to have him in my team. We are getting along really well, also off the pitch.”

Speaking at 's press conference on Monday, Gnabry added: "He would help any team and it's very fun for me to play with him. He would be a real asset for Bayern Munich.”

Gnabry is at the end of his first full season with Bayern's first team and admitted it has been a draining campaign.

"I'm so ready to go on holidays," he said. "This season was quite tough, as we played a lot of games.

"I missed a couple of games towards the end, due to injuries, but overall, I am happy about meeting the expectations, which is most important to me.

"I was also happy about getting a lot of minutes and receiving that trust in my first year at Bayern. I just try to improve every day and to help the team."