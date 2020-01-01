'I would like to go back to Milan' - Besiktas' Kevin-Prince Boateng

The Ghanaian forward has set his sights on playing for the Rossoneri again after two previous stints

forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has declared his desire to return to .

The 33-year old Ghanaian first played for the Rossoneri between 2010 and 2013, winning the in 2011.

He returned on a six-month deal in January 2016 after his contract with 04 was terminated in December 2015.

“I would like to end my career at , it all started there," Boateng told Sportweek as reported by MilanLive.

"To end with applause in midfield at the Olympiastadion, is my goal. But if you ask me where I would like to go back, I say to Milan, always and only there".

Boateng who is presently on loan at Besiktas from , says he still holds his parent club at heart.

There is speculation that he might not return to Florence with Besiktas keen to sign him on a permanent deal after impressing in six appearances in the Turkish commercial capital, scoring two goals.

“Florence? It is not said that it is over, I have the city in my heart, everyone treated me well and I felt at home," Boateng told Sportsweek as reported by TuttoMercato.

"I want the fans to remember me, when I stop as a cool, cool player in my way of dressing and playing."