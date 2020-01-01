'I would have had a beer with Jurgen Klopp' - Lampard regrets telling Liverpool manager to ‘f*ck off'

The Blues coach found himself caught up in the moment during a Premier League meeting with the newly-crowned champions at Anfield

boss Frank Lampard regrets telling counterpart Jurgen Klopp to “f*ck off” during a Premier League clash at Anfield, but makes no apologies for the passion he shows on the touchline.

The former international found himself caught up in a war of words during a thrilling encounter on Merseyside which ended in a 5-3 defeat for his side.

Some of the decisions in that contest incurred the wrath of Lampard, while he did not take kindly to the antics of those on the opposite bench.

More teams

Tempers boiled over at one stage, with the Blues manager firing a foul-mouthed tirade at Klopp at his coaching team.

Lampard concedes that he should have chosen his words more carefully, telling reporters at his press conference to preview a final day outing against : “To be honest, I have seen the video and I was there. In terms of the language I used, I do regret that.

“These things get played a lot on social media. I have two young daughters on social media, but in terms of my passion to defend my team, then no [regrets].”

Lampard sought to explain himself at the time, with those in the Chelsea camp upset by the actions of those in a rival dugout.

He said: “There were a lot of things that were ongoing and on the bench ... I’ve got no problem with Jurgen Klopp, he’s managed this team and it’s fantastic.

“Some of the bench, it’s a fine line between when you are winning – and they’ve won the league, fair play to Liverpool Football Club – but also don’t get too arrogant with it.”

Lampard insists the issue blew over quickly and that he would have been happy to have a post-match drink with Klopp had Liverpool not been otherwise engaged in getting their hands on the Premier League trophy.

He added: “I would have had a beer with Jurgen Klopp to toast their success.

“There were things I didn’t like from their bench, not Jurgen Klopp, but their bench. Emotions run high in this game.”

While on the subject of questionable behaviour from those with strong ties to Liverpool, Lampard was also asked for his take on comments made by Jamie Carragher regarding Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Reds legend has suggested that Chelsea have to make a change in the goalkeeping department if they are to become title contenders, but the man in charge at Stamford Bridge is reluctant to be dragged into that debate.

Article continues below

He said: “Don't want to comment on other people's comments about players. That's their opinion.

“I have to work behind the scenes. My only thought now is how we approach two games domestically and then Bayern. That goes for every player, not just Kepa.”

After facing Wolves, where they will be hoping to wrap up a top-four finish, Chelsea will take in a meeting with in the final before then heading to for the second leg of a last-16 tie with that they currently trail 3-0.