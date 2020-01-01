'I would be very happy' - Nchout's hopes for the 2019 African Women's Player of the Year award

A superb Women's World Cup brace and Olympic Qualifier surge for Cameroon has put her on the brink of a claiming the gong

Ajara Nchout says it will be exciting to win her first African Women's Player of the Year award at the 2019 Caf Awards in on Tuesday.

The Cameroonian is seeking to win her maiden continental prize but must beat off challenges from former winners in 's Asisat Oshoala and 's Thembi Kgatlana.

Nchout was a major part of Valerenga's qualification for the first time and was instrumental in reaching the knockout stage at the Women's World Cup in .

She also scored three crucial goals to put the Indomitable Lionesses on the brink of returning to the Olympic Games since making their debut appearance at London 2012.

Despite her individual exploits in the outgone year, the 26-year-old insists her achievements were only possible with the huge support from her country's teammates.

"I am in no position to assess my chances," Nchout told Goal ahead of Tuesday's evening event in Egpyt.

"These are the voters who are better placed to answer that question. I'm just playing football, to help my club and my country, to give joy to my countrymen and women.

"What follows like the African Women's Player of the Year award, I do not really have to control or influence over it. I let God and the voters do the rest.

"Nevertheless, I will be very happy to bring the award home as another victory for my country. For them, it is no small victory for Cameroon.

"If I won the award, this would not be Ajara who would have won, but the Indomitable Lionesses because I share this vision with them."

Nchout will hope to be the second Cameroonian woman to claim the prize after her compatriot Gaelle Enganamouit won it in 2015.

The winner of the Women's Player of the Year category will be announced at the Caf Awards Gala to be staged in Hurghada on Tuesday.