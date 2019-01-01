'I will work with all my soul' - Maradona pledges to give heart to new club Gimnasia

After his appointment as the club's new coach, the Argentine legend has vowed to work give his all for the team

Diego Maradona has pledged to work with all of his "heart and soul" for Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata after taking over as the club's head coach.

Former star Maradona last coached Mexican side Dorados, but left in June due to health reasons.

The 58-year-old former Argentina boss has now stepped back into a coaching role, this time with struggling Superliga team Gimnasia.

The club had taken just one point in their first five games, and sit rock-bottom of the Argentine top-flight in 24th place.

Following the announcement, Maradona used his official Instagram account to share his delight at the new post.

"Finally, now it is official. I'm very happy to be the new coach of Gimnasia," Maradona's post read.

"I want to thank president Gabriel Pellegrino for this opportunity and I want to tell the fans that I will work with all my soul and heart for El Lobo. A hug and thank you very much!"

The club's president Pellegrino believes Maradona's appointment is the boost Gimnasia require following their poor start.

"I have a huge satisfaction because I found a father figure for the club," Pellegrino said.

"We talked about the details and he was constantly talking about the fans. It's all positive. We are in a difficult time and we need someone really strong.

"We thought of him, we called him and he was the first to say that he wanted to take care of this moment for Gimnasia."

Maradona's longest tenure as a head coach came in charge of Argentina, as he led his national team from July 2008 through 2010.

Under Maradona, Argentina reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in .

Maradona was appointed head coach Al-Wasl in May 2011, but was sacked by the Dubai club just about a year later.

He then enjoyed a long spell as an assistant at Argentine club Deportivo Riestra from 2013-17, departing to take the job at Fujairah FC before eventually joining Dorados.