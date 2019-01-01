‘I will prove they are mistaken’ - Liverpool youngster Camacho aims dig at Klopp & Reds coaching staff

The 18-year-old scored a hat-trick in Liverpool U23s 6-0 win against Leicester City on Sunday but has predominantly used as a right-back

starlet Rafael Camacho has taken to social media to hit out at Jurgen Klopp and the Reds’ coaching staff for using him out of position, after scoring a hat-trick for the club’s U23 side on Sunday.

Camacho was used on the right-side of the Liverpool attack at the King Power Stadium and scored all three of his goals in the second half as Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ben Woodburn and Rhian Brewster all also featured for the Reds.

Klopp has used Camacho as a right-back in each of his two first team appearances for Liverpool, but after netting three goals against the Foxes on Sunday, the 18-year-old took to Instagram to express his disappointment at being used in an unfamiliar position for the first team.

“I do not know whose idea it is, but I will prove that they are mistaken about my football,” Camacho’s post read.

“I'm not a right defender, I'm an attacker who scores goals. This is my DNA.

“Happy to score three goals and help the team in today’s win vs Leicester.”

Klopp has gone public with his admiration for the youngster in recent months, with Camacho now a regular participant in first team training sessions at Melwood.

Camacho came on at right-back in the closing stages of Liverpool’s 4-3 win over in January, making a vital injury-time interception against Wilfried Zaha.

Klopp explained his reasoning behind using Camacho as a right-back when speaking after the game, citing Reds left-back Andy Robertson as the perfect example of a player that was a winger in his younger days but is now an attacking full-back.

“He [Camacho] is good in defensive challenges," Klopp said.

"He’s an offensive player in his mindset and everything but look at our full-backs and where are they most of the time? You need these offensive skills."

“It is the learning process Robbo [Robertson] went through. He was a fantastic left-winger but played full-back and now he is a full-back. That’s really cool.

“I was really happy in that moment but I have seen similar situations from him (Camacho) before.”

Contract talks between Camacho and Liverpool are said to have stalled recently, with the youngster’s current deal expiring at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Goal understands that the Reds have fielded a number of enquires from other club’s regarding Camacho’s availability , with , , and all said to have registered their interest ahead of the summer transfer window.