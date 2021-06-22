'I will fight him to the end' - Sparta's Coremans warns Nigeria keeper Okoye

The 30-year-old is fit again and has promised to push the Super Eagles star for the starting role after returning to first team training

Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Tim Coremans has vowed to reclaim his position as the number one for the Eredivisie side from Nigerian Maduka Okoye.

When Sparta were promoted to the Eredivisie more than two years ago, Coremans was one of the stars but everything changed after he picked up a serious injury and his place was taken by the Super Eagles custodian, who played most matches last season.

Despite the fact that he suffered a serious knee injury a year ago, his contract at Het Kasteel was extended until mid-2022.

Coremans has recovered and was in action for Sparta last Friday. The keeper has now warned the Nigerian star that he will do everything at his disposal to beat him to the number one role at the club.

"That is always the goal and it will be again this year. I'll see where we end up, I'm going to do everything I can to get there," Coremans said as quoted by Soccernet.

Coremans also knows that Okoye had a good year and has congratulated him for the superb season.

"It is understandable that he has built up some credit last year. He has done well. But we will all see. If he does not make a transfer, I will fight him, if he makes a transfer, I will also up the fight."

On his feeling after returning to action, Coremans said: "It is a pleasure to be back on the training field," says the now 30-year-old goalkeeper. "In the beginning you are careful, but at some point, you get through it and you just do your normal thing. Just grab balls. Then it will slowly get out of your head."

Due to his injury, the 30-year-old goalkeeper had to watch from the sidelines last year as Sparta had a great season, eventually even making the playoffs for European football.

"I also enjoyed the boys from a distance, but I would have loved to have been there. You will understand that."

Okoye joined Sparta Rotterdam from Fortuna Dusseldorf II on a free transfer last season and arrived as the club’s reserve goalie, with Benjamin van Leer the preferred option between the sticks.

He also featured for Nigeria during the recent friendly matches against Cameroon.