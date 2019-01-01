‘I was starting to think he was a robot’ - Hodgson thrilled with Wan-Bissaka performance

A late mistake by the full-back with his side up two goals came as a relief to his manager, who was starting to think he might be a machine

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson admitted he was somewhat glad Aaron Wan-Bissaka made a mistake late on against Fulham because the Eagles boss was starting to think he was a robot.

It was a good day for Hodgson and his charges as they took care of business at Selhurst Park against their relegation-threatened London rivals.

Luka Milivojevic scored from the spot to make it 1-0 after Fulham handball, while Jeffrey Schlupp added a second late on to secure the three points and move them to 14th in the table.

The contest also saw the debut of Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi, who came on for a late cameo in the 82nd minute.

But Hodgson reserved special praise for full-back Wan-Bissaka, who played the full 90 minutes in the victory.

The manager told a story about how the 21-year-old Wan-Bissaka approached him last season asking if he could go on loan due to lack of playing time.

However, Hodgson refused the request, with the full-back soon earning a spot which he has made his own – something that the manager joked proved his decision making capabilities.

“Last year Aaron came to me and asked to go on loan; I said no,” Hodgson told Sky Sports after the game. “Not long after that he made the first team due to injury and he's never looked back.

“It shows I do make the odd good decision! He was outstanding today."

Wan-Bissaka’s rise has seen him make 24 appearances in the Premier League this season, all starts, and has reportedly drawn the interest of big clubs, including the likes of Chelsea.

He has earned his manager’s trust due to hardly putting a foot wrong this season, something that Hodgson said, jokingly, that was almost unsettling.

“He actually made a mistake in the 94th minute and I was relieved because I was starting to think he might be a robot,” Hodgson added.

Palace are next in action in a week’s time when they host West Ham their second straight London Derby.