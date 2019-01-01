'I was invaded' - Wenger frustrated with managerial demands at Arsenal

The former Gunners boss feels he didn't have enough time to think about football towards the end of his time at the Emirates

Arsene Wenger feels he was 'invaded' by the increasing demands of a modern-day manager during his time with .

After over 20 years at the Emirates, Wenger left his role as manager in 2018 and has been reluctant to jump back into coaching.

Having arrived at the Gunners in 1996, the Frenchman experienced first-hand a radical shift in what a manager of a club is now expected to do on a daily basis and was left annoyed by it.

"My frustration in the end was that I didn't have enough time to think about football," Wenger told beIN SPORTS.

"Maybe because I was in a form of model of management where I had so many things to do but I was slowly, if I think back today, I was invaded between the time I arrived to the end.

"I was basically invaded by demands that stopped me from concentrating on what is the most important part of my job."

With the role of a manager changing significantly over the past two decades, Wenger also noted how footballers themselves have evolved.

The 69-year-old compared football to basketball when describing the round ball's obsession with individual physical attributes over general team chemistry.

"We have gone a little bit the trend of the NBA," he said.

"That means you look more at the athlete that is in the player, than the player that is in the athlete.

"Overall, in the next 10-15 years we have to think of what is the next step. You see many players that are top, top athletes now but you think there is a dimension that is a little bit missing - the team thinking and the team attitude in the way they think about the game.

"Maybe because the pressure on a player individually has become bigger as well and he has to think more about having an individual performance. Sometimes I watch games and think 'he's a good player, he's a good player' but when they play altogether they don't look like a team."

Wenger, who recently hinted at a potential future in international management, also revealed his plans to write an auto-biography.

"I will, because at some stage I think with such vast experience it's important to share what I know and what I learned in my life," Wenger said.

"I'm tempted to do it in French because maybe I'm more comfortable to express my deep feelings. So at the moment I'm working on that."