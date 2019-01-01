'I want to play more' – Everton's Cenk Tosun admits to wanting January move

The German-born Turkey striker is aware that he needs to up his game in England and revealed he saw a short-term switch denied by the Toffees

's Cenk Tosun has admitted that he was ready to leave the club on loan in January in search of more time on the field.

The international began the 2018-19 Premier League campaign as Marco Silva's first-choice centre-forward, but has since struggled to hold on to his starting spot in the Portuguese's plans.

Brazilian forward Richarlison , brought in from last summer for a £35 million fee, has been deployed in the central role more than a few times, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also been given time to try and prove himself at the highest level in .

Richarlison's goal return of 12 in 29 matches means he has outscored both Tosun and Calvert-Lewin combined, with the former man only managing two goals in the top flight so far this term, while the English attacker has six in 29.

The 27-year-old did however bag a double in Turkey's 4-0 win over Moldova during the international break and he will hope to continue that form as he seeks more playing time at a club which he said 'needs him'.

“I still have a lot to do in the Premier League,” Tosun told Sabah of his ongoing development in the wake of having a January loan move turned down by the Toffees.

“I still have a three-and-a-half-year contract with and I want to continue in Europe. My aim is to play more.

“I had offers from Spanish and English clubs [in January]. I told the club I am ready to go out on loan and return stronger, but they told me they needed me here.”

The club has invested heavily in recent windows with a view to pushing for European football, but the Merseyside outfit currently sit only 11th in the league table.

However, the Blue side of played hosts to earlier in March and sent the London side back to Stamford Bridge with nothing as the hosts ran out 2-0 winners, a possible sign that things could be on the up at Goodison.

Only four points separate Silva's side from seventh-placed , although Everton have played one game more than Nune Espirito Santo's high-fliers.

The Toffees will look to kick on from their win over Chelsea when they visit West Ham on Sunday as the Premier League returns following the international break.