'I want to be important' - Fred makes honest admission on his Man Utd future amid transfer rumours

Manchester United midfielder Fred has hinted he could leave the club in this summer’s transfer window.

Fred has fallen down the pecking order under Ten Hag

Unsatisfied with lack of game-time

Makes transfer admission after poor FA Cup final outing

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United missed out on FA Cup glory on Saturday, with a brace from Ilkay Gundogan pushing Pep Guardiola’s side another step closer to a historic treble. And Fred, who started the encounter at Wembley and had a forgettable performance, has now hinted he could leave the club in this summer’s transfer window, expressing his frustration with the lack of starts he has made for the Red Devils this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: The 30-year-old Brazilian said when pressed on his future, with his current contract due to expire in 2024: “I still don’t know, I have to talk with my family, I still have one year left in my contract here. Now it’s holiday time and a good opportunity to rest. I’ll talk to my staff, to the club, and see what is everyone’s decision. I do have to talk with Ten Hag as well, he’s the manager and the conversation has to involve everyone. We have to see how next season will plan out. I want to be important, I want to help the team, so we’ll see. But I’ve always been and still am very happy at Manchester United. Of course, I always want to be playing, to be helping my team, and gladly I started the final and I think we played well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following his outstanding performance against Fulham on the final day of the Premier League season, the Brazil international was given a starting berth at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup final. However, he struggled to make an impression in the derby and produced a disappointing performance.

Fred has been in and out of the team this term under Erik ten Hag, who signed Casemiro and Christian Eriksen last summer. The Red Devils triggered a one-year extension in Fred’s contract last year to protect his transfer value and it has been suggested they could cash in when the market reopens.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRED AND MAN UTD? Fulham are showing interest in signing Fred from Man United this summer. The Cottagers' boss Marco Silva was spotted speaking with the Brazilian in the car park following their 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford, and it is understood intermediaries have already proposed a possible move for the midfielder. Ten Hag is keen to recruit another midfielder in the upcoming transfer window. Chelsea's wantaway star Mason Mount has apparently agreed personal terms with United, who will now need to agree on a fee with the Blues in order to wrap up a deal.