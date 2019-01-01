'I want Foden in the national team!' - Sterling tips Man City starlet for England call-up after Champions League goal

The Manchester City stars combined to score both goals in Tuesday's win over Dinamo Zagreb at the Etihad Stadium

Raheem Sterling has said he wants to see team-mate Phil Foden join him in the squad soon.

The two substitutes combined to score both goals in Tuesday's win over , with Sterling opening the scoring in the 66th minute before laying on an assist for Foden in stoppage time.

The result gave City a perfect start to their Champions League campaign, with Pep Guardiola's man having won their opening fixture 3-0 against two weeks ago.

After the match at the Etihad Stadium, Sterling was enthusiastic about his 19-year-old team-mate's potential.

"Players that we have here, you have to read the game and the goals will come," Sterling told BT Sport of City failing to find the back of the net untl the final third of the game.

"I am buzzing for Phil and I want him in the national team, if he keeps going he will be there."

Foden has starred for England at various youth levels, being named the tournament's best player as the Three Lions lifted the Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

But the teenager has struggled for minutes in his City career, with Tuesday marking just his third appearance of the season in all competitions.

Foden, however, has insisted that he will remain patient as he looks to impress Guardiola and potentially earn his first call-up to England's senior team.

"You have to show the manager what you can do each day in training, every young kid wants to play but you have to keep patient," Foden told BT Sport.

Foden added that he was happy to score his first goal of the season in a game where he and Sterling came off the bench to make the difference.

"It needed a change of tempo and Raheem brought that well. It is all about enjoying your time on the pitch and I am happy to score and help the team," the teenager continued.

"I thought they were putting dangerous balls in the box so to seal the win meant everything."

Foden will look to build on Tuesday's showing when Man City return to Premier League play on Sunday with a home game against .