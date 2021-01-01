'I thought my Premier League days were over!' - Carson makes history by taking in first Man City start

The former Leeds, Liverpool and England goalkeeper was a surprise name on the City team sheet at St James' Park

Scott Carson made Premier League history on Friday when he was named in the Manchester City side to take on Newcastle a decade after his last appearance in the competition.

The 35-year-old had not started a Premier League game since May 2011 but was the shock name on Pep Guardiola’s team sheet for City’s first game since they secured the Premier League title.

Carson has been on loan at Etihad Stadium from Championship side Derby for the last two seasons but had not made a senior appearance before now.

What did Carson say?

Carson’s last Premier League match was also against Newcastle at St James’ Park on May 22, 2011, with the 3645 day gap the longest between appearances for a goalkeeper in Premier League history.

3645 - Scott Carson is making his first Premier League appearance since May 2011 for West Brom (also against Newcastle at St. James' Park), with this gap of 3645 days being the longest between appearances for a goalkeeper in Premier League history. Restoration. pic.twitter.com/nOy1OxbGD8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 14, 2021

Speaking about his surprise recall, he told Sky Sports: "I’m over the moon to get a chance to play. There was a chance I could have played last season, but Ederson was going for the Golden Glove.

“The goalkeeping coach told me yesterday so I’m obviously delighted. I thought my Premier League days were over but thankfully I’ve never given up and I’ve got a chance tonight.

“I was surprised but since I’ve been here I’ve just tried to work as hard as I can and be there if needed and thankfully the manager has seen that and given me a game tonight.”

The bigger picture

With the Premier League sewn up and a Champions League final to prepare for, it is little surprise that Guardiola opted to give some squad players a chance.

That said, it was still a surprise to see Carson selected ahead of usual understudy Zack Steffen, but it is a reward for two years of patiently waiting in the wings.

The former England goalkeeper’s last competitive appearance came more than two years ago for Derby against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship and he will have arrived at the Etihad knowing he would not see much playing time.

With both his City and Derby contracts expiring at the end of the season, Carson's future beyond 2020-21 is unknown.

