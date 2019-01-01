'I think we'll see a lot more from Lallana' - Robertson hails Liverpool team-mate

The Scottish full-back was full of praise for his team-mate after the Reds snatched a draw against an old enemy in the Premier League over the weekend

Andrew Robertson was "absolutely delighted" to see Adam Lallana score 's crucial equaliser against at Old Trafford on Sunday, with the international having overcome a string of fitness issues.

The Reds were in danger of losing their unbeaten Premier League record after falling behind to Marcus Rashford's first-half effort, which was allowed to stand after a controversial VAR review ruled that Victor Lindelof's challenge on Divock Origi in the build-up was not enough to warrant a foul.

Jurgen Klopp's men struggled to create clear cut chances throughout the match, with Lallana introduced as a second-half substitute to try and spark some creativity in the final third.

The former midfielder made his mark on the match in the 85th minute, as he finished off a dangerous low cross from Robertson which eluded the entire United defence.

The match finished 1-1, bringing to an end Liverpool's 100 per cent start in the Premier League, with reigning champions closing the gap at the top to six points after their win over on Saturday.

Injury problems have seen Lallana's career stall at Anfield in recent years, but Robertson feels he still has plenty more to give after an impressive cameo at Old Trafford.

"Amazing, because he struggled with injuries, he has come back and got injured again and stuff like that, so he has struggled," the defender told Liverpool's official website.

"Adam feels it as well because you can see when he is injured. Nobody likes it when you are injured, but he managed to pick himself up, he is now fit and he has been unbelievable this season in training. He has been giving 100 per cent.

"In the changing rooms before games, he is one of the loudest. He could easily be quiet as he is on the bench and not playing. But the way he has conducted himself - and, to be fair, [along with] all of the lads who haven't played as much as they would have wanted - Adam is a top, top professional and a top, top guy.

"I'm absolutely delighted for him that he could get on the end of it.

"When he came on I thought he was brilliant and I thought he changed the game. To get that goal, it will do a world of good for him and his confidence and I think we'll see a lot more from him."

Liverpool are favourites to lift their first league title in 30 years come May, but Robertson was keen to stress that it is still far too early to draw any conclusions, with the 2019-20 campaign only nine fixtures deep.

"There is a long, long way to go and there's going to be twists and turns," Robertson added.

"We are going [to] - and I'm sure everyone will - drop points up until the end of the season. It's such a competitive league that it's going to be so hard not to.

"But we are in the middle of October and a quarter of a way through the season. Would we have taken a six-point lead? Of course, we would have, not even a doubt.

Article continues below

"We have had tough games and we have got more coming up, so we need to focus on what's in front of us because we didn't play at our best today.

"But we need to try to get back to our best and put in good performances that will win us games. The season isn't won in October, so let's see where we are in May."

Next up for the Reds is a trip to in the on Wednesday, before they host at Anfield four days later.