'I never look beyond Man Utd' - Rashford hints he could stay at Old Trafford for career

The England international has a deep bond with his boyhood club and cannot foresee a time where he would want to leave

Marcus Rashford has hinted that he wants to stay at for the rest of his career.

The 23-year-old joined United at the age of seven and progressed through the club’s youth ranks before making his senior debut at the age of 18 in tie against FC Midtjylland in 2016.

By the end of that campaign Rashford had scored eight goals in 18 appearances for the Red Devils, as well as earning a place in the squad for that summer’s European Championship in .

More teams

He has remained a key player for both club and country since, scoring 77 goals in 232 appearances for United as well as 11 goals in 40 games for the Three Lions.

Speaking at the British Sports Awards, where he finished runner-up to Formula 1 world champion Lewis in the Sportsman of the Year category, Rashford said has never contemplated leaving his boyhood club and is hopeful of remaining there until he retires.

“For me, I never look beyond Manchester United," he said.

"As a kid I never looked beyond Manchester United. In my mind it wouldn't sit right for me to be pulling on another shirt. I just want to do my best for the club while I'm here. Long term hopefully.”

As well as his achievements on the pitch, Rashford has earned widespread acclaim for his charity work off it, particularly his campaign to try and end child food poverty.

In June, he successfully lobbied the government to extend its policy of providing free school meals for underprivileged children outside term time. He also helped set up the Child Food Poverty Task Force to try and help those in society most in need.

He was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in October in recognition of his efforts.

Rashford says his campaigning is inspired from his own experiences as a child, while the support Manchester United gave him during that time has created a lifelong bond that stretches beyond football.

"All the good things that have happened this year have come from Manchester United giving me an opportunity as a kid. I don't just remember the last year or the last five years,” he added,

Article continues below

“I'm talking about when nobody in my family drove and I had to get to training and United had people to come and take me to the training ground and take me back home when I was six, seven, eight, nine.

"The times they put me into accommodation when my mum was struggling at home, when I was 11 and I was there up until 16/17.

"It is a lot deeper than what people see sometimes. I think people see some of the stuff that has been happening since I've been in the first team but the bond that I have with United is much greater than these last five years and it will forever be greater than probably my actual career because they are the reason I have become a footballer, they have given me the opportunity to express myself and to find out I had talent in football."