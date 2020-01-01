‘I need to improve myself in everything’ - Elneny on Arsenal drive

After returning from a loan spell at Besiktas, the Egypt international is keen on getting better towards staking his place in Mikel Arteta’s squad

international Mohamed Elneny has vowed to improve ‘in everything’ as he hopes to cement his place in Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

The 28-year-old looked to be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium after spending last season on loan at , however he seems to be one of the Spanish manager’s dependables.

In the ongoing 2020-21 season, he has started three of ’s four games, while playing a role in the team’s defeat of in the English League Cup.

Speaking to the club’s website in a recent interview, Elneny explained why his form dipped under Unai Emery and how he regained his confidence under Arteta despite initial fears.

“Before I came to London, I didn’t speak to him and I was a bit….not stressed, but just thinking about what would he like,” he said.

“When I sat with him, I said, ‘The way you train, the way you want to play is the way I love to play’ and really I love the way we train, the way he is assisting everything in the club now and it makes me excited to give 100 per cent for the team.

“Under Emery, I was not playing much, that is why you can lose your confidence and your feeling to play. That is why when I went to Besiktas, on a one-year loan, I played always and brought the confidence back, and when I came back here I saw everyone happy for me to come back.”

“Everyone was excited to see me back, and when I trained, everyone gave me good feedback, saying ’Mo, you did well’ and this makes you get your confidence back.,” he continued.

“I will build it and build it and every day I try to learn new things. Yes [I feel wanted], all the time, every day.

“I think in any job if you wake up in the morning, try to learn new things and try to improve every day… this is what is always in my mind when I wake up. I have to go to training, I need to improve myself in everything.”

After the international window, Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium for a date with Pep Guardiola's . The North Londoners are fourth after garnering nine points.