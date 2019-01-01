Khogen Singh to replace Jo Paul Ancheri at Mohun Bagan SAIL Academy

The former Minerva Punjab head coach will now train young guns at Mohun Bagan's academy in Durgapur...

winning coach Khogen Singh has been roped in by 's SAIL Academy in Durgapur, Goal can confirm.

Singh is set to take over the reins from former coach Jo Paul Ancheri who has already put in his papers.

"I have conducted a preliminary trial in Manipur and will hold the final trial in Durgapur. I am set to travel around the last week of May, but the exact date has not yet been confirmed. I want to start from the basics with a proper structure and my aim is to take this academy to the levels of TFA (Tata Football Academy) and other elite academies in ," Singh told Goal, confirming the development.

After guiding to being I-League champions in 2017-18, Singh left the Chandigarh-based club and this will be first major professional assignment since.