Kibu Vicuna - Playing on artificial turf is a challenge

The Mohun Bagan coach believes that the best side in the league must adapt to all conditions ...

giants have a tough assignment waiting for them when they travel to Kashmir for their next game.

Coach Kibu Vicuna spoke at length about how playing on artificial turfs is a challenge. He refused to label it an excuse and maintained that the best teams must prove themselves in every situation. He also admitted that are a tough team to face and have quality players.

He said, “We have come here to play an important match. It’s the fifth match of the league and the conditions are different when you are playing on artificial turf. And the pitch is not so big. But we are ready to face them. We know that they are a good team with good players. But we also have a good team and are ready.

“It’s different to play here because we are mostly playing in natural turf. We need to adapt to artificial turf. We need to prepare for all situations as we are here for the three points.

“The ground is not an excuse. Every ground is different and the conditions are different. But they are also playing on natural grass when they are playing away. When you make a ground pass, it is not the same speed as in natural grass. But if you need to come first, you need to adapt to all situations.

The Spaniard praised the opposition players and their style of play. He also stressed the influence of experienced foreign players on budding Indian talents.

“(Mason) Robertson, (Gnohere) Krizo can play on the right and as a second striker (respectively). They are a very tall team. We need to be aware of their transitions. The central defenders are tall. They have good players,” he said.

“You need to have a good coach. The junior players have been playing with the first team this season. For them to play with experienced players, they can see how to become professional players. They will see what you need to do to become better players and improve every day. I think for Real Kashmir also, it’ll be the same with the coach and the foreign players.”

The 48-year-old did not disclose if new signing Baba Diawara will start against Kashmir. But he is hopeful that his experience will help Mohun Bagan this season.

“It’s a team sport and I don't want to talk about one player. But regarding Baba Diawara, he has experienced the top level in the Primera first division, the Portuguese league and the Australian league and has scored many goals. We hope that he will be a good player for us. I don’t know if he will play or not,” he explained.



