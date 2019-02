I-League: Mohun Bagan write to AFC, requests clarity on Indian football

I-League side Mohun Bagan have written to the continent's governing body, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), seeking clarification on the future of Indian football.

Club director Debashis Dutta on Wednesday sent a letter to Dato' Windser John, the General Secretary of the AFC, requesting the governing body's swift action in clarifying the issues regarding the roadmap of Indian football.