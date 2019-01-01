I-League: Gokulam Kerala can face any team in India, says Bruno Pelissari

Bruno Pelissari is one of the big names in a strong squad assembled by Gokulam Kerala for the upcoming I-League...

Bruno Pelissari is no stranger to Indian football. He won the (ISL) title during his two-year stint at and played for in the third season of the same competition.

Still only 26 years of age, the Brazilian attacker has seven goals and an assist to his name in the ISL and is looking to pick up from where he left off, this time with side .

"I am very happy to return to , a country where I was received really well. The fans are really affectionate here. I hope to conquer more titles with my teammates. Gokulam is a good project and my eagerness to win more trophies landed me here," the player told Goal.

He was a league champion in 2015 and is hoping to taste more success with the Malabarians. With a dedicated and ambitious coach like Fernando Varela at the helm, Pelissari feels the club can aim for top honours.

"It is always good to be a champion. I wanted to raise more trophies with Gokulam. Our team works very hard and we have a dedicated coach, who encourages us to be ambitious. He wants to win everything and he wants to be the champion. We should have that mentality to win titles."

Gokulam Kerala are ambitious now more than ever, with players like Marcus Joseph, Henry Kisekka and Andre Ettienne on their roster. After winning the Durand Cup, they have their eyes on the I-League title.

"The players here are very good and they altogether play a different level of football. This makes our team more competitive and we are confident to face any team in . I have a very good relationship with Marcus and Henry. They are very good players and they do their job neatly. Also, Andre Ettienne is one of the best defenders I have played along in my life. The team is very strong."

Bruno Pelissari's former team Delhi Dynamos recently relocated to Bhubaneswar and was rebranded as Odisha FC, leaving the Delhi-based supporters heartbroken. Having appeared in 11 matches for the Lions in ISL, Pelissari sympathised with the fans.

"I understand the fans are upset with the change. I really do not know what happened. To improve the team, it should have the support of the fans."

Gokulam Kerala have arranged preseason friendlies with several ISL clubs ahead of the league campaign that kicks off in November. As Bruno Pelissari stated, the Malabarians will be eyeing nothing less than a league win in just their third season in Indian football.