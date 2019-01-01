I-League 2018-19: Alejandro Menendez satisfied with uncomplacent East Bengal

The former Real Madrid Castilla manager was happy with his side not dropping the intensity even after scoring their fifth goal against Lajong...

In what could be described as a pefect Valentine's Day gift for East Bengal fans, Alejandro Menendez's side sent a thumping statement in the 2018-19 I-League title race with a 5-0 win over Shillong Lajong.

"I am very satisfied with the performance of the team. We played so good. Even after scoring five goals we continued playing well. We maintained our intensity for 90 minutes," Menendez said, clearly impressed with his team's uncomplacent attitude.

"I am satisfied with everything. Not only five goals but also the way we played. From attack to defence we were compact. Didn't lose many balls, kept the possession. Overall we performed really well," he added after the win on Thursday.

Three points behing league leaders Chennai City with a game in hand means East Bengal are well-placed to win their very first I-League. However, Menendez is not thinking too far ahead.

"I am thinking about the next match only. I have confidence in my team. We have to play better than our opponents. The right thing is to focus on next match and we will think about the rest of the matches after that."

Laldanmawia Ralte scored his first ever hat-trick in the national league. Talking about the Mizoram-born winger, the Spaniard said, "I don't like to talk about individual performances. But today, I will say that Ralte played really well. He is improving every day. Happy that Indian players are doing well and not only foreign players."

An overjoyed Ralte added to his manager's comments, "I learn almost a new thing every day from the coach. He gives me the confidence to perform well in every match."

Alison Kharsyntiew, the Shillong Lajong coach was invariably gutted with the result. "East Bengal are a good team but I am disappointed with our performance. We didn't attack very well and also did not defend properly. We created chances but failed to convert those. The boys gave a good effort but we couldn't create chances. This downed their confidence," he said.

When asked who might be the favourites to lift the title, he said, "Chennai City, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal and Real Kashmir all very good teams. Can't predict who will win the title."