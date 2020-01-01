I-League 2020-21 season to start on January 9

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming I-League season will undergo a major overhaul...

The All Football Federation has announced that the new season of the will kick off on January 9, 2021.

This season, 11 teams will participate in the upcoming edition of the I-League. Sudeva FC and Mohammedan are the two new entrants.

Mohammedan clinched promotion to the I-League, after an unbeaten run in the recently concluded I-League qualifiers after a hiatus of seven years. Whereas, Sudeva from New Delhi earned a direct entry the league after going through the Request for Proposal (RFP) process opened up by the AIFF (All Football Federation).

More teams

The rest of the teams are FC, Punjab FC, , , , , NEROCA, , and TRAU.

Instead of the usual format where a team plays every other team twice, this time around the tournament will be divided into two stages.

A total of 80 matches will be played during the upcoming I-League season, with 11 teams set to play each other just once in the first phase.

After the first phase, the top six teams will be grouped together where they will play for the championship while the bottom five teams will be grouped in a battle to stave off relegation. In the second stage, the teams will face all teams in their group once. The team with maximum points (cumulative points collected from all fifteen matches) will be declared the winner of the league.

The league will be held in West Bengal as a centralised venue owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. I-League CEO Sunando Dhar thanked the West Bengal state government and the Indian Football Association (IFA) for their support in organising the I-League.

He said, "We can’t thank Government of West Bengal and IFA enough for their unconditional support to hosting the Hero I-League Qualifier this year. Without their support, we couldn’t even think of hosting the tournament smoothly.”